Home / Mumbai News / Experts survey CSMT building for heritage restoration

Experts survey CSMT building for heritage restoration

mumbai Updated: Dec 16, 2019 23:31 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) conducted an inspection and audit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) heritage building and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) building on Monday. The inspection was to determine the codal (useful) life of the heritage building and other structures inside the terminus.

The heritage building of CSMT is 131 years old and CBRI has been roped in as consultancy by Central Railway (CR) to provide suggestions to preserve the structure which will then be implemented by the engineering department of CR.

“In order to increase longevity of the building, the CBRI opinion has been sought. We will implement suggestions to increase the life of heritage and other buildings of the terminus,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

CBRI will submit its audit report to CR within a month, along with recommendations of technologies that can be used to increase the life of the buildings.

Recently, Central Railway noticed leakages in the CSMT heritage building dome. To identify the leakages, an aerial survey of CSMT was conducted with the help of a drone.

CR has also started restoration work of the CSMT heritage building at a cost of ₹41 crore. As a part of the restoration work, CR is replacing the wooden staircases and changing the damaged structures inside the building. Presently, the heritage building houses the offices of senior railway officials, including the general manager.

