e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Explosion from gas leak in vacant Thane flat causes panic

Explosion from gas leak in vacant Thane flat causes panic

The first floor flat of Devdeep Society, near KV school, was used as office space by an art direction company and has been closed for more than a month

mumbai Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The impact of the blast was so huge that the walls and windows of the flat collapsed
The impact of the blast was so huge that the walls and windows of the flat collapsed(HT Photo)
         

An explosion due to leakage of gas cylinder hose of a flat in Rabodi on Friday morning led to panic in the nearby areas.

The first floor flat of Devdeep Society, near KV school, was used as office space by an art direction company and has been closed for more than a month. A bomb squad was called in to detect the source of explosion.

The explosion took place at 8.30am. Neighbours heard the explosion and informed the fire brigade. The fire brigade, along with Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and bomb detection squad, reached the spot.

The impact of the blast was so huge that the walls and windows of the flat collapsed. The door was broken along with its frame. The window grills, too, were unhinged while the electronic equipments like computers and music system were damaged, informed Santosh Kadam, chief of RDMC, Thane.

Kadam said, “The bomb squad found that the cause of explosion was the leakage in hose pipe of the gas cylinders in the office. The pipe was ruptured and due to the pressure, the explosion took place. The room was completely closed with no ventilation, thus leading to heavy damage.”

Rabodi police station senior police inspector, R Shirtode, said, “We conducted an examination of the room with the help of a dog squad and did not find anything suspicious in the explosion. It is confirmed that it was due to gas leak.”

top news
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
Rahul Gandhi seeks opinion from Bengal leaders on alliance with Left against TMC, BJP
Rahul Gandhi seeks opinion from Bengal leaders on alliance with Left against TMC, BJP
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In