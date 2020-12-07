Farm bill protests: NCP chief Sharad Pawar to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday

mumbai

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 00:04 IST

As the Centre continues to engage in talks with agitating farmers, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 over the ongoing protests against the three agrarian laws.

Pawar on Sunday opined that the Centre should take serious cognisance of the ongoing farmers’ protest which could otherwise spread across the country. Pawar, who is also former Union agriculture minister, said, “When the farmers are protesting on streets, it should be taken seriously. But, unfortunately, that is not happening.”

He added, “I hope wisdom dawns on the government and it takes cognisance to resolve the issue. If this stalemate continues, the protest will not be limited to Delhi, but people from nooks and corners of the country will stand by the protesting farmers.”

Pawar is expected to request the president to intervene in the ongoing protest by the farmers. He said that farmers from these states not only fill the stomachs of the citizens but are major contributors to India’s supply of food grains, especially rice and wheat, to more than a dozen countries.

The NCP had staged a walk-out in the Rajya Sabha when the three farm bills were introduced in September during the parliament’s monsoon session.

The situation on ground remains that thousands of farmers are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a week against the new farm laws. They have also called a Bharat bandh on December 8.

Meanwhile, talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday even as union leaders stuck to their demand for repealing the new farm laws. Another round of talks is expected on Wednesday (December 9).