FDA minister warns Patanjali: No false claims

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 01:11 IST

State food and drug administration (FDA) minister Rajendra Shingne has warned Patanjali of strict action if it misled people saying its newly launched Coronil cures Covid-19. Shingne, in a press statement issued on Saturday, said the medicine launched by Patanjali does not cure Covid-19, though the company was claiming so.

“The advertisements are misleading and spreading misconceptions among the people. The tablets launched by the company are, in fact, useful in boosting immunity as it contains ashwagandha, tulsi and giloy. Such tablets do not cure coronavirus. If the company continues to mislead through its advertisements, action would be initiated against it under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act,” he said.

Citing that the name of the tablet Coronil and its advertisements are misleading and build up confusion about the drug among the people, the minister said people should understand that it is only an immunity booster and not a cure for Covid-19. He further added that FDA would initiate an action against the company with the help of the home department.

SK Tijarawala, spokesperson, Patanajli Ayurveda, said, “We have neither been making any advertising or propaganda nor we need it. We have launched our product with due permissions and registration from the government authorities concerned. Even Ayush ministry, in its letter to us, has praised us for the Covid-19 management Patanjali has done with its drug. We have launched the product for not any profit but in the service of the society. I do not know what action the Maharashtra government is talking about.”

State home minister Anil Deshmukh had last week warned that the government would not allow Coronil’s sale in Maharashtra.

According to section 4 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, “If the advertisement of any drug contains false impression about the true characters of the drug or makes false claims for the drug the company manufacturing the drug is liable for the action.”

Patanjali launched Coronil on June 23 by saying that it has shown 100% favourable results during the trials on Covid-19 patients. Taking cognisance of the advertisement, Ayush ministry on June 24 said the company’s claims were not known to the ministry and added that Patanjali can sell Coronil only as an immunity booster. Patanjali, on Wednesday (July 1), said that it never claimed that Coronil could cure Covid-19.