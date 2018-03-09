Fema violation: ED examines former IPL chief, COO in Mumbai

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Chirayu Amin was cross-examined before the special director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday by Lalit Modi’s lawyers in connection with the alleged contravention of foreign exchange rules.

Sundar Raman, former chief operating officer (COO) was also cross-examined. “He (Raman) admitted that the role of IPL management including Modi was confined to only operational sphere and had no role in financial decision-making matters,” said Mehmood Abdi, counsel for Modi.

As per the allegations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had hosted the tournament in South Africa by entering into an agreement with Cricket South Africa (CSA). The BCCI operated a foreign bank account without seeking approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), alleged ED.

Modi’s lawyers have been arguing that blame of financial decisions in IPL is on Lalit Modi but BCCI officials were involved in the decision making. The BCCI has in the past denied any wrongdoing. Amin had assumed the post of IPL chief immediately upon suspension of Modi on April 26, 2010.

“Amin said he is not aware of or recollect that any financial decisions were made by IPL commissioner,” said Abdi. “The logical corollary of Amin’s statement is the fact that neither he nor his predecessor Modi was involved in any financial decisions of IPL.”

The case dates back to 2009. The directorate had launched an investigation against the BCCI and its top officials for alleged foreign exchange violations over the sports body “illegally routing” foreign exchange worth crores of rupees after shifting the IPL to South Africa that year due to elections. The agency has in the past issued notices to then IPL commissioner Modi and the BCCI in this regard.

The BCCI has denied there was any wrongdoing. In February this year, the Bombay high court accepted Modi’s plea to cross-examine the top officials of the BCCI before the ED.