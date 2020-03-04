Ferry Wharf-Mandwa Ro-Ro service may start from Mar 15

mumbai

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:44 IST

The Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) ship facility between Mumbai’s Ferry Wharf and Mandwa in Alibaug is likely to start from March 15. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to launch the services that will connect Mumbai and Alibaug in 45 minutes instead of the three-hour journey by road.

In a meeting on Wednesday, Thackeray instructed officials on works to be undertaken at the Mandwa jetty, such as increasing parking facilities, removal of encroachments, provision of first-aid and toilet facilities, and to see to it that the Ro-Ro facility is available even during monsoon.

He also instructed officials to expedite repairs on road works between Mumbai and Alibaug.

Dr N Ramaswamy, chief executive officer, Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), said, “We are looking at launching the services by March 15. We will have a formal launch on that date.”

The M2M1 ship from Greece reached Mumbai shores on February 14.

The ship has a capacity to accommodate 1,000 people in good weather conditions and 500 in bad weather.

It also has a capacity to accommodate 200 cars in all weather conditions.

The move is also expected to reduce traffic jams and pollution by saving fuel, officials said. Commuters can choose from three categories for their travel.

According to MMB, the fares will range from ₹220 for general class, ₹330 for AC class and ₹550 for luxury class. Car fares have been decided on basis of the size of the car, from ₹1,100 to ₹1,900.