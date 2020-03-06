Fight with police over ‘shed’ at Mumbai Bagh leaves 3 injured

mumbai

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:48 IST

Three protesters were injured in a tussle with police over removing a makeshift shed at Mumbai Bagh in Morland Road on Friday morning, alleged the women who have been protesting at the spot for the past 40 days.

According to an eyewitness, a shed was built over the protest spot and some constables tried to remove it.

When the protesters resisted, it led to a tiff and three women were injured. Around 20 women were present at the spot when the incident took place.

Around 300 to 500 people had gathered at the Nagpada station at 3pm, demanding action against the constables, said Abinash Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, zone 3. They also demanded suspension of senior police inspector, Nagpada police station, Shalini Sharma.

“We have assured the protestors and their representatives that action will be taken against erring policemen,” added Kumar.

Guddi, one of the protesters, said the three women had to be taken to a local hospital.

“Just because we had put up a cloth to cover the area, some police in civil clothes came, took it out and started beating us. They said we cannot put this up,” said Guddi.

Ali Bhojani, a volunteer at the protest site, said the behaviour by the officials was ‘inhumane’ and alleged that some of these women were molested by the male constables.

“How can male constables attack women in the middle of the night when female constables weren’t even around? Some of these women were left unconscious and when we asked for an ambulance to be called, they didn’t even hear our pleas,” said Bhojani.

A huge police bandobast was deployed at the Nagpada junction to maintain law and order.

Additional commissioner of police, south and central region along with four zonal deputy commissioners of police and senior police inspectors of the central and south region were also at the spot.

The people were moved out of the junction at about 7pm.

The women at Mumbai Bagh have been protesting on the lines of Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) since January 26.