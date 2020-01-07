Filmmaker Farah Khan gets interim protection from arrest

mumbai

The Mumbai sessions court has granted temporary protection from arrest to choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, in connection with a case registered with Anjala police station in Amritsar for outraging religious sentiments.

The court has granted Khan transit protection for five weeks, during which she will try to get regular anticipatory bail from an Amritsar court. The case has been registered over Back Benchers – a show hosted by Khan – in which celebrities and sports personalities are asked questions on different topics.

In the sixth episode of the show featuring actress Raveena Tandon and comedienne Bharti Singh, the guests were asked to spell ‘Hallelujah’ and were also asked to explain the meaning of the word. It was claimed that Tandon spelled it correctly but could not explain the meaning, while Singh misspelled it as “hele luya”. The complainant alleged that Singh’s clarification of the term was abusive and referred to newly married couples.

This, the complainant claimed, hurt religious sentiments, and a case was registered against the host and the participants.