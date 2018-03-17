Fire at 4-storey army building in south Mumbai

Fire broke out at a four-storey army building in south Mumbai’s Colaba area on Saturday evening, a civic official said.

An official of the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the fire started at around 7pm.

Four vehicles of the fire brigade were rushed to the spot, he said.

A defence spokesperson confirmed that fire had broken out at one of the army buildings near Afghan Church in Colaba.

“Fire-fighting operations are on,” the spokesperson said, without giving more details.