Fire at Sakinaka: Sniffer dogs join the search for missing person

mumbai

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 23:13 IST

Four days after a major fire broke out in Sakinaka’s Ashapura Industrial Estate, which killed two, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) continued its search operations on the sixth consecutive day for one missing person.

Fire officials have now decided to take help of sniffer dogs to trace him.

“Sniffer dogs will be able to trace the body, the bones or skeleton of 42-year-old Pratap Thakkar, who is missing. Once, we find the remains, they will be sent to a forensic lab for further investigations,” an MFB official said. Police are also tracking Thakkar’s mobile phone.

According to MFB, considering the severity of the fire, the body might not be found intact.

On Friday, around 5.15pm, the fire broke out at Ashapura compound at Khairani Road. Aarti Jaiswal, 25, and Piyush Pithadia, 42, were killed in the blaze.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be investigated, MFB said that the large amounts of flammable paint thinner, which were stored in the area, contributed to the major (level-4) fire.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “They possessed the required licenses for the trade inside the industrial estate, but we are still investigating the violations, if any.”

Meanwhile, an MFB official said, “The detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire will begin after search operations for the missing person are completed.”