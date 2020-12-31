e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Fire at Sakinaka: Sniffer dogs join the search for missing person

Fire at Sakinaka: Sniffer dogs join the search for missing person

mumbai Updated: Dec 31, 2019 23:13 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

Four days after a major fire broke out in Sakinaka’s Ashapura Industrial Estate, which killed two, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) continued its search operations on the sixth consecutive day for one missing person.

Fire officials have now decided to take help of sniffer dogs to trace him.

“Sniffer dogs will be able to trace the body, the bones or skeleton of 42-year-old Pratap Thakkar, who is missing. Once, we find the remains, they will be sent to a forensic lab for further investigations,” an MFB official said. Police are also tracking Thakkar’s mobile phone.

According to MFB, considering the severity of the fire, the body might not be found intact.

On Friday, around 5.15pm, the fire broke out at Ashapura compound at Khairani Road. Aarti Jaiswal, 25, and Piyush Pithadia, 42, were killed in the blaze.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be investigated, MFB said that the large amounts of flammable paint thinner, which were stored in the area, contributed to the major (level-4) fire.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “They possessed the required licenses for the trade inside the industrial estate, but we are still investigating the violations, if any.”

Meanwhile, an MFB official said, “The detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire will begin after search operations for the missing person are completed.”

top news
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News