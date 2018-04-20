Fire breaks out at Mumbai retail store, none injured

A fire broke out Breach Candy’s Premsons store at around 2:31pm on Friday. No injuries were reported.

Officials of the disaster department said that a couple of units (galas) on the first floor of the two-storeyed structure have been affected in the fire. Five fire tenders have been deployed to the spot opposite Breach Candy Hospital.

The fire brigade has been trying to douse the fire since 2:35 pm. The area is smoke logged, said a fire official.