Fire breaks out at scrap compound in Mumbai's Mankhurd

Fire breaks out at scrap compound in Mumbai’s Mankhurd

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official said, adding the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

mumbai Updated: Jun 23, 2020 08:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
A level-3 fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mandala on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road.
A level-3 fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mandala on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road.(ANI Photo )
         

A major fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mankhurd area here on Tuesday, a fire brigade official said.

The fire was confined to scrap material and waste oil drums, the official said.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

There are no reports of casualties, the official said.

 

