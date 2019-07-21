Fire breaks out in Badlapur flat

A fire broke out in a first-floor flat of a residential building in Badlapur (East) on Saturday. No one was injured.

An elderly couple, who live in the flat, noticed the smoke and managed to run out of the house and inform the fire brigade.

The Badlapur brigade reached the seven-storey building, Mahakavi Kailas Heights, at Katrap. The fire had spread to the room’s terrace, store room and flames had engulfed the windows.

“The cause of the fire is suspected to be short circuit. The fire completed burnt the house, resulting in huge property loss,” said Bhagwat Sonone, fire officer, Badlapur fire brigade.

Some residents had started dousing the fire by throwing buckets of water.

“Other residents too rushed out of the houses after the fire broke out. The fire brigade managed to reach on time and douse it before the fire could spread,” said a resident of the building, who did not wish to be named.

The fire officials managed to douse the fire by evening.

“We also used the fire system in the building to douse the blaze. We came to know that the residents did not know how to operate the fire-fighting system installed in the building,” added Sonone.

