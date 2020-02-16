Fire brigade mulls forming new cell as ‘permanent solution’ to reduce blazes

mumbai

Feb 16, 2020

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is examining if it can set up a new fire prevention cell in the city as part of its efforts to find a lasting solution to rampant fires, in tune with recommendations of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) report regarding floor space index (FSI) violations at the Kamala Mills compound. This report was finalised by civic chief Praveen Pardeshi on Tuesday.

Two years after the blaze at Lower Parel’s Kamala Mills compound claimed 14 lives, the BMC concluded in its report, submitted this week, that the premises continues to violate fire safety regulations. The report found fraudulent misuse of 23.24% of the total built-up area in Kamala Mills, contrary to the original approved building plans of these premises. Moreover, 11.96% of the area violate fire safety rules, due to encroached fire exits or fire balconies, enclosed ducts, and misused space of open-to-air terraces.

As part of the recommendations, additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal said in the report, “Considering the instance of fire at Kamala Mills as an eye-opener, it is also recommended that the CFO [chief fire officer] shall have a permanent mechanism for inspection of all such high footfall areas like major business premises, IT Parks, shopping malls, hospitals on a periodical basis.” The report further reads, “...as per the norms of the CFO, tackle the violation observed strictly, as safety cannot and will not be compromised at any given time.”

Two years ago, following the Kamala Mills fire, the MFB had created a dedicated cell to ensure all commercial and residential premises comply with fire safety rules. This cell has 34 fire compliance officers who conduct routine inspections of randomly-selected premises. CFO P Rahangdale said, “This recommendation is related to fire prevention. The cell that is already in place strictly checks fire compliance. Now we are looking at ways to find a permanent solution to prevent fires. This issue will have to be examined. I will study the report carefully to understand details. But it will definitely mean more work force for the fire brigade, and planning at the policy level.”