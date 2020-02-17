e-paper
Fire breaks out in Mumbai’s GST Bhavan, no casualties reported

Nine fire-tenders were deployed to battle the blaze even as thick clouds of smoke billowed out of the upper two floors.

mumbai Updated: Feb 17, 2020 13:28 IST

Mumbai
A massive fire broke out on the top floors of the ground plus eight-storied GST Bhavan here at Byculla on Monday morning, officials said. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT)
         

A massive fire broke out on the top floors of the ground plus eight-storied GST Bhavan here at Byculla on Monday morning, officials said.

There are no reports of any casualties in the incident so far, and further details are awaited, said the BMC Disaster Control.

