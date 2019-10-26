e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Firecracker sales see dip in Mumbai despite sellers having less stock this year

mumbai Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:46 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

With Diwali just a day away, firecracker sellers at Mohammed Ali Road are hoping for a last-minute surge in sales. Despite less stock than usual, the sellers are struggling to find buyers in the city.

A year after the Supreme Court (SC) mandated that only “green” firecrackers may be sold, it turned out that only six of the 1,070 firecracker units at Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu had the necessary licence. Sivakasi accounts for more than 90% of the country’s firecracker production. The SC’s decision led to the fireworks industry practically shutting shop. Ganesan Panjurajan, director of Vinayak Soni Fireworks Group, estimated production decreased by 40% as a result.

This year, traders at Mohammed Ali Road said that they have received less stock from Sivakasi and at rates that are higher by 10-15%. “With a 5% increase in the cost of regular crackers, we haven’t bothered affecting customers, but for fancy products, rates have increased. Since we have fewer crackers in the market this year, we hope we won’t suffer losses,” said Minesh Mehta, a trader. The cost of basic firecrackers, like sparklers, ranges from ₹70 to ₹500, whereas ‘fancy’ fireworks, like rockets, cost between ₹50 and ₹800.

Earnings from firecrackers have been dipping over the years. “Day by day there is greater awareness among people about environment. Earlier, people would purchase firecrackers for entertainment. But, now there are other sources. So, the demand is more in village areas,” said Navinchandra Chhadwa, president, Fireworks Dealers’ Welfare Association. He estimates the sale of firecrackers has declined by around 50% in the last five to seven years.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 00:46 IST

top news
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
Don’t link Aadhaar with social media accounts | Analysis
Don’t link Aadhaar with social media accounts | Analysis
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News