Firefighters may soon get body cameras

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:49 IST

In order to record fire-fighting rescue operations and generate real-time footage of the missions, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) will soon get body cameras installed on its personnel’s’ fire-fighting suits.

Alongside evidence that can be gathered from the camera footage, the MFB will also be able to ascertain if firefighters are following standard operating procedures. The body cameras will be installed on the head or above the chest pocket of the fire-fighting suits. The installation of the body cameras is being done by the MFB on the lines of Mumbai Police that had recently decided to use body cameras.

The process of fitting these cameras will take another six months, for which the MFB has floated bids. Last year, the Mumbai Police had also announced that the traffic police would use body cameras to keep a check on traffic violators.

Currently, the Fire Brigade in Chennai is the only one that has announced plans to use body cameras.

The MFB has decided to adopt such a facility that will be linked with the mobile van at the spot of the fire as well as the MFB control room.

“The usage will be done only for fire-fighting operations where there is a major fire call or there is anticipation of many being trapped or dead. The footage from the cameras will help us develop evidence when there are allegations that the MFB reached the spot late. It will also help us check if our firefighters are following the correct procedure while firefighting,” a senior MFB official said.

According to the MFB, the idea of installing body cameras is a very common practice in western countries and the decision to adopt it in Mumbai was taken after a building collapse in Dongri in July 2019.

According to data from January 1 to December 31, 2019, the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received 5,254 complaints related to fire. “The access to the building that collapsed in Dongri was very narrow, and due to this, there was trouble in undertaking the operations. However, during that operation, we realised that several complex fighting operations require solid evidence to ensure there is no blame game later,” said the MFB official.

MFB officials said the cameras will be installed on the existing fire-fighting suits and no new uniforms will be procured for the same. However, they are yet to decide whether the cameras should be installed on the head or above the pocket over the chest. The tendering process for procuring body cameras was initiated a week ago, and the same will be completed within the next three months, MFB officials said.