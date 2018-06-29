First general merit list for Mumbai’s junior colleges out today

Students will be able to see the first general merit list for junior college admissions in Mumbai on Friday. This list is released by the school deputy director’s office to help students understand where they stand with their scores in the competition — it is not the admission list.

The first seat allotment list will be out on July 5.

In a year which saw a significant rise in the number of students scoring top marks in both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate for Secondary Examination (ICSE) results, the number of high scorers in secondary school certificate (SSC) examination has also increased.

“In light of an increase in the minority cut-off percentages, the lists for which were released earlier this month, an increase in the general list cut-off percentages is expected,” said Parag Ajgaonkar, principal of NM College, Vile Parle. For the first time, the city deputy director’s office included admissions to bifocal seats under the common admission process and two of the lists have already been announced.

Vidyadhar Joshi, principal, VG Vaze College, said that cutoffs of popular colleges are unlikely to drop below 90%, especially in science and commerce streams, and even for arts stream in case of a few colleges. “Every year, there’s a marginal increase in the number of high scorers in SSC examination. There seems to be a push for higher marks from the state board,” he said.

Joshi said that SSC students may face less competition from CBSE students as many CBSE students continue with CBSE curriculum in junior college. “In the last few of years, migration of students across the education boards has reduced,” he said.

While more than 10,000 students in Mumbai scored higher than 90% last year, this year 13,329 students scaled that height; in Maharashtra, 63,331 students fall in the category, up from 48,470 who scored above 90% in 2017. As many as 1.31 lakh out of 16.24 lakh ICSE students in the Mumbai zone scored 90% and above, 24,476 of whom scored 95% or more. Last year, only six students, including one from Mumbai, featured in the ICSE merit list. This year, the list has 13 students, all of them scoring 99% and above.