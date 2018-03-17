First in Maharashtra: Navi Mumbai to get 100% sewage coverage by 2019

The sewer network in the city will cover 100% of all residential areas by 2019, said sources from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). This will make the satellite city the only one in Maharashtra to be able to take care of its own garbage completely.

According to the NMMC website, the sewage generated in their area is 197.00 million litres per day (MLD). There are six sewage treatment plants (STPs) at CBD Belapur, Nerul, Sanpada, Vashi, Koparkhairane and Airoli. The length of sewer lines laid at present is 361.20km.

“With this strong network and six STPs, the NMMC will be able to take care of its sewage till 2042. There will be no need for more infrastructure for taking care of sewage for the next two-and-a-half decades,” said Tushar Pawar, deputy commissioner of NMMC (solid waste management). “We are now treating 100% of our sewage in our STPs. Navi Mumbai is the only city in Maharashtra which is now capable of doing this,” he said.

Even though the nodal areas of the city have sufficient sewage lines, presently, only 40% of slums and the 80% of gaothan areas are covered by the sewer network, said officials from the engineering department.

“We have started laying sewage lines in gaothans and slums of Digha, Airoli, Belapur and Nerul. The work in gaothan areas will be finished this year. The work in the slums should be finished by early 2019,” said an executive engineer, requesting anonymity.

“When it comes to the slums, we will lay sewer pipes only in those places which are considered as slums by the civic body. There are some areas where people have started staying by putting up plastic tents over the past three to four years. These people are actually illegally occupying the land and we are not counting those places as slums,” he said.

The sewage systems in Navi Mumbai have been in discussion ever since it was declared the cleanest city of Maharashtra after the Swachch Survekshan survey by the government of India in 2017. NMMC meticulously examined the existing sewage lines in the city to ensure there was no leakage before the survey.

Swati Malik, 34, a resident of Sanpada said, “It is true that NMMC is providing good sewage systems in the city. But they should also pay attention to their maintenance.”

“Many of the sewage lines are not cleaned properly before the monsoons and those get clogged during heavy rains. It also results in water logging in some areas. Even the covers of the sewage lines are missing at some places. NMMC should take this matter seriously, so that residents do not face any problems during the monsoons,” she said.