Five held in Mumbai for diesel theft, smuggling racket

Officials of the property cell of Mumbai crime branch have arrested five members of a diesel theft and smuggling racket and seized 5,060 litres of diesel worth Rs16 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jamaluddin alias Jamal Gazi, Shahid alias Guttal Shaikh, Alamil Islam Mandal, Chhotulal Varma and Abdul Shaikh.

The police said they received specific information recently about a diesel theft and smuggling group operating near Mazgaon dock. Officials of the property cell formed a team and on Friday, roped in fishermen to use their boats and entered sea waters between Mazgaon dock and Hay Bunder.

The police soon spotted a suspicious boat. While they were nearing the vessel, some people on the boat spotted the police and managed to escape. When crime branch officials raided the boat they found Gazi, Guttal Shaikh and Mandalon the boat and seized 5,060 litres of diesel stored in the boat. The three were arrested.

“Three boats belonging to the accused and diesel total worth Rs16 lakh were seized. Information provided by the accused led the cops to the other accused and Chhotulal Varma and Abdul Shaikh were arrested on Sunday,” said a police official requesting anonymity.

One more accused, who is believed to operate the racket from foreign soil, is shown as wanted in the case. The police said more arrests are likely in the case.