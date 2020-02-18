Five staffers risk lives to save Tricolour

mumbai

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:23 IST

Even as others rushed to save their lives, Kunal Jadhav, 33, and his four colleagues put their lives at risk to save the Tricolour during the GST Bhavan fire on Monday.

Around 12.45pm, when all staffers were evacuated, at the time, Jadhav was stuck on the eighth floor. “We were busy alerting other employees about the fire. Soon, we saw the flames rising towards the national flag on the terrace. We immediately rushed towards the terrace,” said Jadhav.

Till they reached the top floor, the flames had already reached the ninth and tenth floors. The men rushed to lower the Tricolour and ensured it was brought down.

Fire brigade, corporators, civic officials and politicians appreciated their act of bravery.