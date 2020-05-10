e-paper
Mumbai News / Wall of a house collapses in Mumbai, five rescued; NDRF says no casualty

Wall of a house collapses in Mumbai, five rescued; NDRF says no casualty

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which launched a rescue operation, said that the team has successfully taken out all those trapped under the debris.

mumbai Updated: May 10, 2020 08:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Mumbai fire brigade officials carry out rescue operation.
Mumbai fire brigade officials carry out rescue operation. (SOURCED)
         

The wall of a house collapsed in Kandivli (West) area of Mumbai on Sunday morning trapping at least five people.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which launched a rescue operation, said that the team has successfully taken out all those trapped under the debris. The NDRF chief said there has been no injury in the incident.

“G+1 house collapsed @ Sabria Masjid, Dalji Pada, Kandavali(West) arnd 06:00. All trapped persons rescued by MCGM, Mumbai fire Brigade,Police. @NDRFHQ team on site. As reported thankfully no deaths,few injured,” NDRF director general Satyanarayan Pradhan said on Twitter.

 

The operation is still underway.

The building collapsed partially, trapping people inside, the eyewitnesses said.

