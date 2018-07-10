Flights delayed as rain hits operations at Mumbai airport

Heavy rain caused delays in the departure and arrival of several flights at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday, officials said.

Sources said that while 89 flights arrived late by around 25 minutes or more, as many as 318 departures suffered an average delay of 53 minutes. Ixigo CEO Aloke Bajpai said the previous day witnessed similar delays too, with 28% of all flights being hit by the incessant rain.

Meanwhile, heavy rain pounded Mumbai for the fourth straight day, throwing the suburban railway out of gear and slowing down vehicular traffic on flooded streets. There was no immediate sign of respite either, with private weather forecasting agency Skymet predicting that the rainfall will exceed 150 mm in the next 24 hours.

Local train services between Vasai and Virar stations were suspended after heavy overnight rain flooded the tracks.“The service of local train between Vasai and Virar has been suspended until further notice,” the divisional railway manager of the Western Railway’s Mumbai division tweeted.

Although the train service between Churchgate and Vasai was delayed, it was business as usual on the Churchgate-Borivili line. Central and harbour line services were hit badly hit due to waterlogging on the tracks at Sion and Sandhurst Road station. Suburban services on Central Railway line were running late by up to 30-40 minutes.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Indian Navy, disaster management cell and related departments were working hard towards providing assistance to Mumbaikars.

Water-logging due to the incessant rainfall also triggered heavy traffic snarls on the Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway and the Eastern Freeway.

Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde ordered schools in Thane and Palghar district to remain closed. He also instructed school principals in Mumbai to take a call on closing the institutions on the basis of water-logging in adjacent areas.

The weather conditions also forced the city’s famed dabbawalas to suspend their services for the day. “We did not collect tiffins today due to waterlogging across the city. Our people find it hard to pedal their cycles through knee-deep water,” said Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of the Mumbai Dabbawalas Association.