Mumbai rains live updates: Train services affected, roads and houses waterlogged
The IMD has forecast heavy rains for Mumbai today. Follow live updates here:
8:20 AM IST
Waterlogging continues
8:10 AM IST
Train services affected
Heavy rains are forecast for Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday, a day after the city received its highest rainfall this season.
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday, forcing schools and colleges to remain shut and disrupting local train services. The downpour led to waterlogging several arterial roads, leading to traffic jams across the city.
A 43-year-old woman riding a motorcycle was crushed by a bus after the two-wheeler hit a waterlogged pothole in adjoining the Thane district.
Here are the live updates:
Streets at Gandhi Market, Sion Panvel Highway, Chembur, and Vadala were waterlogged as rain continued to lash the region.
The downpours also lead to houses being waterlogged in Palghar, causing inconvenience to the people.
Train service have been disrupted as incessant rains continue to lash Mumbai and adjoining areas.
Due to very heavy water accumulation in adjoining areas of Rly tracks & upto 200 mm water above rail level on rail lines at Nallasopara, train movement between Vasai Road - Virar is suspended till further information. Trains running from Churchgate-Vasai Road with delay. @drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 10, 2018