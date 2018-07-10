Mumbai rains live updates: Train services affected, roads and houses waterlogged

Heavy rains are forecast for Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday, a day after the city received its highest rainfall this season.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday, forcing schools and colleges to remain shut and disrupting local train services. The downpour led to waterlogging several arterial roads, leading to traffic jams across the city.

A 43-year-old woman riding a motorcycle was crushed by a bus after the two-wheeler hit a waterlogged pothole in adjoining the Thane district.

Here are the live updates:

8:20 AM IST Waterlogging continues Streets at Gandhi Market, Sion Panvel Highway, Chembur, and Vadala were waterlogged as rain continued to lash the region. The downpours also lead to houses being waterlogged in Palghar, causing inconvenience to the people.



