 Mumbai rains live updates: Train services affected, roads and houses waterlogged | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
  • Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 10, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Mumbai rains live updates: Train services affected, roads and houses waterlogged

The IMD has forecast heavy rains for Mumbai today. Follow live updates here:

By HT Correspondent | Jul 10, 2018 08:30 IST
highlights

Heavy rains are forecast for Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday, a day after the city received its highest rainfall this season.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday, forcing schools and colleges to remain shut and disrupting local train services. The downpour led to waterlogging several arterial roads, leading to traffic jams across the city.

A 43-year-old woman riding a motorcycle was crushed by a bus after the two-wheeler hit a waterlogged pothole in adjoining the Thane district.

Here are the live updates:

8:20 AM IST

Waterlogging continues

Streets at Gandhi Market, Sion Panvel Highway, Chembur, and Vadala were waterlogged as rain continued to lash the region.

The downpours also lead to houses being waterlogged in Palghar, causing inconvenience to the people.

8:10 AM IST

Train services affected

Train service have been disrupted as incessant rains continue to lash Mumbai and adjoining areas.