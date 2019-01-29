Food delivery executive killed in hit-and-run in Mumbai

A 32-year-old man, working as a delivery executive for an online food delivery service, was killed on Sunday after being knocked down by a speeding tempo on the western express highway (WEH) in Dahisar (East).

Ranjit Pandey, the driver of the tempo, allegedly tried to flee the spot, but other motorists chased him down and handed him over to the police. He has been arrested. The Dahisar police said Pandey, 30, was not in an inebriated condition.

According to police, the incident took place around 1.30pm near Rawalpada bridge on the northbound stretch of the WEH. The accident victim, identified Rohit Sushil Singh,32, a Mira Road resident, was riding his motorcycle to deliver a food parcel.

Pandey, who was travelling towards Mira Road from Dahisar, knocked down Singh’s bike and sped away from the spot without trying to help him, police said.Police said Singh was wearing a helmet but he suffered multiple injuries in the incident, along with head injuries.

“Singh was rushed to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivali (West) where he was declared dead on admission,” said police inspector Pravin Patil of Dahisar police station.

Pandey was arrested under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 134 A and B of Motor Vehicles Act for escaping from the spot without rendering any help to Singh and for not informing the police.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 00:38 IST