Food-truck owners cannot advertise outside products on truck: BMC

mumbai

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 00:04 IST

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a policy to allow food trucks to operate in the city 24x7, it has stopped operators from using the trucks for branding or advertising purposes as well as carrying out any other commercial activity apart from selling food.

This means owners and operators cannot use the truck for branding or advertising products that are not sold or served at the truck. BMC said, considering the aesthetics of the city, the decision was taken to keep a check on visual pollution.

The clause to not allow outside advertising is one of the total 17 clauses mentioned in the guidelines rolled out by the civic body.

As per the policy, food truck owners will be given designated spots at several locations. The trucks cannot be used for any other purpose or activity apart from selling food. In addition, owners will also have to get permission from BMC’s health department, license and shops and establishment departments followed by traffic police and fire brigade.

An official from BMC said, “The decision to not allow food trucks for commercial purposes like branding or advertising was taken from the aesthetics point of view. There will be certain locations where heritage committee might have issues with hoardings, and hence we have formed it as a general norm to not allow advertising or branding on food trucks. The decision was also taken to avoid visual pollution as we already have too many hoardings across the city.”