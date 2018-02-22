For the first time, CET applications in Maharashtra cross 1-lakh mark

In a first-ever, nearly 1.06 lakh students have applied for the for the upcoming Maharashtra-common entrance test (MH-CET) for master of business administration (MBA) and master of management studies (MMS) courses. Also, it is for the first time the number of applications for MH-CET has crossed the 1-lakh mark.

Prior to this, the highest number of applications received for MH-CET [management admissions] was recorded 2011-2012, during which 96,000 students registered for 20,000 seats.

The state directorate of technical education (DTE) received about 1.06 lakh applications for the MH-CET, which holds the key for 34,863 seats in 329 institutes in the state. This means three students are competing for one seat. Last year, 94,300 students had applied for the test.

A DTE official said number of seats available may vary slightly at the time of admissions owing to closing of existing courses, divisions and additions of the new ones. In the last three years, the intake has reduced from 38,190 in 2015-16 to 34,863 in 2017-18, as some institutes that were unable to fill their seats either shut down or discontinued a few divisions.

While the number of CET applicants has risen in the past fur years, the number of students taking admission has not changed significantly. In 2015-16, when 60,000 students had registered for the test, 29,109 got admission. In 2017-18, the number of applicants increased to 94,300 — more than 50% rise — but the number students admitted increased by 913.

As a result, the state continues to have large-scale vacancies in MBA colleges although the proportion of vacancies has dropped owing to a reduction in intake. Last year, there were no takers for 4,842 seats.

Experts believe despite the surge in applications, vacancies will persist. “Many of the students who register don’t turn up for the examinations. Others appear just for the sake of practice,” said Kalim Khan, director, Rizvi Institute of Management Studies and Research, Bandra. “Many aspirants eye only certain institutes. If they fail to get a seat there, they don’t pursue the course.”

There have been some fluctuations in the admission trends of B-schools in the past few years. Owing to a change in the admission process in 2016-17 where students were allowed to participate in all the rounds of admissions, the number of students admitted dipped to 25,724.

In 2013, admissions to management courses in the state were done on the basis of scores in the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) conducted by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Registrations for the test took a hit owing to this change and only 20,000 students applied as compared to 42,490 in 2012. In 2014, DTE went back to MH-CET for management seats as well and the registrations once again shot up to 53,000.