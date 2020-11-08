e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Foreign national in Delhi arrested for duping Mumbai woman of ₹7.61 lakh

Foreign national in Delhi arrested for duping Mumbai woman of ₹7.61 lakh

mumbai Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:55 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Sakinaka police on Friday arrested a Nigerian national from New Delhi for duping a 35-year-old woman from Mumbai to the tune of ₹7.61 lakh. The woman, who works in a private company, was asked to deposit the money to receive gifts worth lakhs which the accused had sent to her but were in Delhi airport customs’ custody in March.

The arrested accused identified as Fulgence Kuoadia alias Christopher Wilmer, 33, is a resident of Puchnpur, Delhi.

“Wilmer befriended her on Facebook and introduced himself as a businessman from England. He talked to her for two to three months and told her that he would send her gifts,” the police complaint read.

Within a few days, the complainant received a call from a person who introduced himself as a customs officer from Delhi airport. He asked her to pay duty charges to get her parcel released. The accused by then convinced the woman to deposit over ₹7.61 lakh to various bank accounts.

According to police, when the calls for payment did not stop, the woman realised that she had been cheated and approached Sakinaka police station to file a complaint. Following her complaint, police registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66(C), 66 (D) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

“During the investigation, we came to know that the accused used three different numbers, six SIM cards, seven mobile phones and nine bank accounts so that their trap looked real,” said an officer from Sakinaka police station.

“We tracked Kuoadi to Delhi after analysing the mobile numbers used for the scam. We dispatched a team to Delhi and on Friday evening we arrested him,” said the officer.

Deputy commissioner of police Maheshwar Reddy supervised the team of senior inspector Kishor Sawant, assistant inspector Liladhar Patil and tracked the accused to Delhi.

“We are investigating the case in detail and are looking for his accomplices. We have also asked people to come forward if they have been targeted by such people and to share information on those instances,” the officer added.

top news
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In