‘Forest dept letters forged to cancel remarks on land’

mumbai

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 00:38 IST

Thane forest officials have booked unidentified persons for allegedly forging letters to cancel remarks on forest land in Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by deputy conservator of forest (Thane), Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, the Naupada police registered an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

Some unidentified persons forged two letters purported to have been issued by the forest department with Ramgaonkar’s signature stating that the reserved forest land at Shivle in Murbad taluka had been cancelled, he said. The two letters stated that the office had cancelled the remarks on two plots in the area, he added.

The forgery came to light when the letters were submitted to the collector’s office, the official said.

The Naupada police are probing in the case, he added.