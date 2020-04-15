Form panel to oversee migrant aid: HC

mumbai

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:15 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the state to constitute taluka-level committees to oversee the work of distributing essentials like food, water, sanitation and medicines to migrants and daily wage workers who have been rendered jobless and homeless due to the Covid-19 lockdown. In an earlier hearing, the court had directed the state to form district-level committees to oversee the work, however, on Thursday the petitioners informed the court that the directions were not being implemented efficiently and thousands of migrants were in dire straits.

A bench of justice RK Deshpande, while hearing two public interest litigations (PILs) and a writ petition all dealing with the plight of migrant workers, the homeless and slum dwellers, was informed that the condition of these persons was pitiable as they were stranded in the city and had no means to sustain themselves. The petitioners prayed for directions to the state to ease the suffering of the workers.

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh informed the court that as the Supreme Court was hearing a similar petition, no orders could be passed by this HC.

Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, however, assured the bench that the government was cognizant of the conditions and was taking adequate measures to alleviate the sufferings of the affected persons. He submitted that migrant workers could not go back to their hometowns as there were travel restrictions.

After hearing the submissions the bench said that while district-level committees were addressing the problems of the needy and marginalised sections of the society, taluka-level committees would improve coordination better and the state should consider it. The court further directed the government to conduct surveys and medical tests of those wanting to undertake inter-state travel.

The court then posted the matter for the first week of May and asked the state to present the survey report as well as act as per the SC orders that are expected to be passed on April 20.