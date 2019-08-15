Form panel to study impact of Ulhas river’s untreated waste on environment, says NGT

mumbai

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:02 IST

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the formation of a committee of experts to study the impact of untreated industrial waste from Ulhas river contaminating the environment in terms of soil, water and air. The committee will be headed by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the nodal agency will be Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the NGT said.

NGT gave the direction while hearing an execution application filed by environment group Vanashakti. The group sought implementation of an earlier NGT judgment from 2015, which directed industrial associations of Dombivli and Ambernath common effluent treatment plants (CETP) to pay a penalty of ₹45 crore for improper effluent treatment.

The NGT coram of justice SP Wangdi, justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Dr Nagin Nanda said the committee should comprise a senior representative of the CPCB, a senior scientist or professor from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B, chemical engineering division) and a senior scientist or engineer from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

The committee would assess the impact of industrial effluents released into the river from the Dombivli and Ambernath Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area and submit an inspection report by October 31, the next date for hearing.

“The committee shall jointly inspect Dombivli better environment society association (DBESA – an effluent treatment plant for textile industries) and Dombivli common effluent treatment plant (DCETP – treatment plant for chemical industries) and additional Ambernath MIDC CETP and submit a status report on the functional efficiency of the CETPs and the status of the recipient environment in terms of soil, water and air,” the NGT order, passed on August 8 and published on its website on Wednesday, read.

The tribunal also permitted applicants Vanashakti to participate in the inspection process. “Residents along Ulhas river have been suffering for the past four decades owing to intense pollution caused by these industries. Incidents of coloured water, toxic fumes, industrial accidents or unbearable stench are not addressed by local authorities,” said Stalin D, director, Vanashakti.

The order further reads that advocates appearing for applicants submit that an alarming situation prevails in the area where the two CETPs - the DBESA and the Dombivli CETP - are being operated owing to discharge of untreated effluents contaminating soil and water of the area.

CETP officials refused to comment as the matter is sub judice, while the water quality department of MPCB said they needed to see the order but it will be complied with. Zaman Ali, counsel for the petitioners said, “After NGT’s stinging judgment of 2015 hauling up CETPs, we have seen no change in the ground situation and these industrial units have remained unconcerned about their polluting ways. Beyond litigation, local residents and citizens must stand up and get authorities to take stern action against CETP operators.”

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 00:02 IST