Four arrested for attack on woman who filed rape complaint against actor Karan Oberoi

The Oshiwara police on Thursday evening arrested four people who allegedly attacked a 34-year-old astrologer, who had earlier filed a rape complaint against actor-singer Karan Oberoi. Police have said that prima facie, the accused do not appear to have any connection to Oberoi.

The woman had alleged that the attack took place on Saturday morning, when she had gone out for a walk. According to the complaint, two bike-borne men approached her around 6.20am and attacked her with a sharp object. They then allegedly threw a piece of paper, which had “take the case back” written on it. She further claimed that they also threatened to attack her with acid.

The accused have been identified as Zeeshan Ahmed, 23, the owner of the bike; Arafat Ahmed, 21, the rider; Jitin Santosh, 21, the pillion rider; and Altamash Ansari, 22, who allegedly helped plan the attack.

“We used CCTV footage from the day of the attack to identify the bike number. Based on this, we found that the bike was registered in the name of one Zeeshan Ahmed. He was the first one to be arrested in the case,” said an officer from Oshiwara police station.

“On questioning him, we were able to trace the second accused Arafat. Zeeshan told us that Arafat had borrowed his bike, but claimed that he did not know why,” the officer said. “We then arrested Jitin, who was riding pillion, from Santacruz, as well as Altamash, who we believe was involved in planning the attack. We are investigating if there were others involved.”

Earlier this month, the complaint had accused Oberoi of raping her under the pretext of marriage. She claimed that he had demanded money from her by threatening to release a graphic video of her. Oberoi was arrested for rape and extortion on May 5.

First Published: May 31, 2019 00:45 IST