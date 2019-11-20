Four civic hospitals getinterim CEOs to handle administration

mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to appoint chief executive officers (CEO) as administrative heads of the four major hospitals it runs. The appointment process is estimated to take three months, during which time ward officers will take charge.

The CEOs will be responsible for the hospitals’ maintenance and report to the deans. The BMC has issued advertisements, saying candidates must have a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and experience in the health sector.

“It would take at least three months to complete the hiring process. But till then, the administrative responsibilities will be on the ward officers,” said Ashwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner (health), BMC.

The decision to appoint administrative heads for the hospitals comes after a number of recent incidents that have led to the hospitals’ administration being criticised. These include the fire on November 7 at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital.

Currently, deans of the attached medical colleges also handle the hospitals’ administrations.

With medical work taking up the better part of their working hours, infrastructure in the hospitals has been neglected. “Doctors can’t be given the responsibility of doing such administrative work as the civic-run hospitals already reel under the burden of a large number of patients,” said a senior officer from deputy commissioner office.

Kiran Dighavkar, ward officer (G/North ward) has been given interim responsibility of KEM Hospital in Parel, and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion. Prashant Sakpale, ward officer (K/East), will handle responsibilities at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Vile Parle, and Devidas Kshirsagar, ward officer (P/South), will look after the administrative work at BYL Nair Hospital and Nair Dental College at Mumbai Central.

“Deans remain busy with medical work and it is impossible for them to keep a track of the administrative work. So, until the hiring is done, we will work with the deans ,” said Dighavkar.