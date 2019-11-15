Four kids hurt in cable mishap at Ghansoli: Cops file case against MSEB

mumbai

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 00:45 IST

Two days after four children sustained burn injuries owing to sparks from an electric pole erected dangerously close to a residential building in Ghansoli, the Rabale police registered a case against the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) on Thursday. MSEB officials said that they relocated the pole on Thursday.

“We have registered a case under section 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We have also recorded the statements of the children’s parents,” said Dinkar Mohite, senior inspector at Rabale police station.

On Tuesday evening, the four children – Himank Jee, 10, Soumya Patil, 8, Pari Singh and Tanvi Chavan, both 7 – were playing in the balcony at Mauli Heights in Sector 23.

According to officers from Rabale police station, an object may have come in contact with the wires causing it to emit sparks, which fell on the children. Himank sustained burn injuries on his face, while the others sustained injuries on their hands. They are being treated at National Burns Centre in Airoli.

“We visited the spot after the incident and found the wires were loose and close to the building. It appears that the children threw some objects at it which caused the spark. I instructed my team to take steps and change the location of the pole to prevent any further injuries,” Suresh Jadhav, additional executive engineer at MSEB. Police have not yet verified MSEB’s claims that the children threw an object at the wire.

While residents told the police that the MSEB has failed to act on the dangerous positioning of the pole despite complaints, Jadhav said that he took charge only three months ago and has not received any complaint from the residents.