e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Four kids hurt in cable mishap at Ghansoli: Cops file case against MSEB

mumbai Updated: Nov 15, 2019 00:45 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Two days after four children sustained burn injuries owing to sparks from an electric pole erected dangerously close to a residential building in Ghansoli, the Rabale police registered a case against the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) on Thursday. MSEB officials said that they relocated the pole on Thursday.

“We have registered a case under section 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We have also recorded the statements of the children’s parents,” said Dinkar Mohite, senior inspector at Rabale police station.

On Tuesday evening, the four children – Himank Jee, 10, Soumya Patil, 8, Pari Singh and Tanvi Chavan, both 7 – were playing in the balcony at Mauli Heights in Sector 23.

According to officers from Rabale police station, an object may have come in contact with the wires causing it to emit sparks, which fell on the children. Himank sustained burn injuries on his face, while the others sustained injuries on their hands. They are being treated at National Burns Centre in Airoli.

“We visited the spot after the incident and found the wires were loose and close to the building. It appears that the children threw some objects at it which caused the spark. I instructed my team to take steps and change the location of the pole to prevent any further injuries,” Suresh Jadhav, additional executive engineer at MSEB. Police have not yet verified MSEB’s claims that the children threw an object at the wire.

While residents told the police that the MSEB has failed to act on the dangerous positioning of the pole despite complaints, Jadhav said that he took charge only three months ago and has not received any complaint from the residents.

top news
I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
‘You feel you are losing the match, but...’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
‘You feel you are losing the match, but...’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News