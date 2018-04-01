Four Nepalese history-sheeters arrested for Rs27L theft

Four people, all history-sheeters and hailing from Nepal, were arrested by Thane property cell police officers. The main accused is absconding and the police said he is hiding in Nepal.

With the arrests, the police have solved many house thefts. Among them was a house break-in in March in which valuables worth Rs27 lakh were stolen. The police have recovered cash and valuables worth Rs18 lakh from the four.

The police also recovered a weighing scale from the accused’s house which four used to equally divide the booty.

On March 15, Pareh Patil, 29, a businessman from Chole village at Thakurli in Dombivli was away at Jejuri with his family when his house was robbed of valuables worth Rs27 lakh.

The family came back to find the cupboard lock broken and gold jewellery, silver utensils, high-end wrist watches missing.

After a tip-off and going through CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on the family’s domestic help, Kisan Sahi, 34, who had been working in the house for 15 years.

After questioning, Kisan confessed to the crime and named his accomplices — Roshan Sahi, 25, Raju Sahi, 32, and Jirbahadur Sahi, 24. All are Nepalese and used to target houses after keeping watch for a month.

In some cases, they joined as domestic helps in the house. The accused were arrested on March 21. “Even after the crime, Kisan continued to work in the same house. They are history-sheeters and they have committed crimes in Thane and Mumbai,” said additional commissioner of police Makrand Ranade.

Ranade added, “Roshan and Raju had kept the robbed items in a plastic bag and buried it inside their house. Kisan and Bahadur had hidden the robbed items at a petrol pump where they used to work. The key accused has fled to Nepal.”