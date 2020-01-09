Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested from Patna airport by Mumbai police

mumbai

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:34 IST

The Mumbai crime branch arrested fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, a former associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, from the Patna airport on Thursday.

The gangster was produced in court and remanded in police custody till January 21.

Lakdawala, who was in his early 20s when he went to Dubai with Dawood and his younger brother Anis Ibrahim in the early 1990s, has more than 50 cases registered against him in Mumbai and outside.

On December 29, the AEC of the Mumbai crime branch arrested Lakdawala’s daughter Sonia at the Mumbai International Airport when she was ready to fly to Nepal on the back of a fake passport.

She is in police custody for allegedly threatening Bandra based builder for money. Lakdawala was also booked in the same case. In 2019, the AEC arrested Lakdawala’s associates, including his elder brother Aquil.

Lakdawala was to provide logistical support to the D-company members in Mumbai for extorting Bollywood film producers and businessmen.

In the year 2000, Lakdawala set up a new gang with Chhota Ranjan by splitting the D-company and started extorting money from private developers in Mumbai.

A few years back he was believed to be somewhere in North America, although he frequently changed his location to South East Asia as well. A Red Corner notice had earlier been issued against him.