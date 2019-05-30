Garbage and plastic in Mithi river blocks Mumbai civic chief’s boat survey

With just a week to go for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) May 31 deadline to complete pre-monsoon works, a site survey of Mithi river, undertaken by civic chief Praveen Pardeshi, hit the dirt, quite literally. When a team comprising Pardeshi, mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, and leader of Samajwadi Party in the BMC, Rais Shaikh, took a boat towards Mithi from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on May 24, they could not progress beyond a point in the river owing to floating garbage and plastic.

This comes just days before Pardeshi on Tuesday directed civic officials to levy fines and eventually cut off water supply to areas where residents continue dumping trash into nullahs and drains, even after they have been cleaned by the BMC.

“We could access the [Mithi] river up to the third bridge from the outfall easily. Beyond this point, we encountered floating garbage and plastic. Owing to the floating items, combined with high tide, there was not enough space to go under the next bridge,” said Pardeshi.

Shaikh said they had to turn around and call off the survey- by-boat plan. “We could not access the river beyond a point,” he said.

Following this, the civic chief and the rest of the team went to inspect Chamdawadi nullah and suggested measures to augment it. “The nullah needs to be widened for relief during monsoon, but it has encroachments. We need to find a solution for that,” said Pardeshi.

First Published: May 30, 2019 00:13 IST