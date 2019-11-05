Gas leak mystery: Civic panel can’t find cause, probe to be shut

mumbai

Nov 05, 2019

More than a month after a “gas leak” was reported by citizens, the committee investigating the incident has decided to wind up the probe. After speaking to citizens and analysing routes plied by trucks carrying different kinds of gas, the committee was not able to pinpoint an exact source for the alleged leak. However, the committee has made suggestions to improve monitoring of air quality and pollutants in the future.

On the night of September 19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management department received around 37 complaints from over 15 locations, including Chembur, Mankhurd and Andheri. Over 50 complaints were made to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). All these complaints mentioned an odour that may indicate a “gas leak”. A day after the incident, the BMC constituted a committee to probe the incident, identify the source of the reported smell and establish protocol for future occurrences.

The committee comprised experts from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI); officers from the BMC’s disaster management cell, the MFB, Mumbai Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF); and officials from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) and Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL).

A BMC official said, “There is no specific reason that we can conclude from the investigations of the committee, considering there is no proof or evidence to even back that there was a form of gas leak or some other type of pollutant.” Questioning citizens didn’t help ascertain the source of the smell as many did not respond to the questionnaire sent to them while others could offer only “vague details”, said the official. The committee also studied the routes taken by the containers or trucks of HPCL, BPCL, MGL, and RCFL, but to no avail. “None of the agencies like MGL, BPCL, HPCL could be blamed for gas leaks by their trucks, considering there is no evidence,” he added.

The committee has suggested devices with air balloons be installed at the city’s 33 fire stations to detect smells in case of a similar incident in the future. A senior officer from BMC’s disaster management cell said, “We have drafted the final conclusion, suggesting upgradations in the air monitoring stations.” Upgradations of air quality monitoring stations and in mobile vehicles measuring air quality would also help to detect potential leaks and air pollutants.