Gawli’s family arranges for his journey to surrender at Nagpur jail on June 2

mumbai

Updated: May 31, 2020 22:39 IST

After the Nagpur bench of Bombay high court (HC) extended the parole of gangster Arun Gawli till June 2 and directed him to report to Nagpur Central Jail, his family is making all efforts for the journey. The family has said that they have already made arrangements on the mode of travel to ensure that he reaches the jail on time.

Geeta Gawli, a corporator and daughter of the gangster said that they are following the court order. “As per the order we took my father to Taloja Jail but they refused to admit him. So we again asked the court to extend the parole and it was extended for five days,” said Geeta. “The flights to Nagpur have already started and we will see that he reaches Nagpur on the given time as per the order. The travelling arrangement is mostly done by us,” she added.

S. Agawane, senior police inspector, Agripada police station said, “ As Gawli has received a court order, he is allowed to travel interstate.”

Gawli is serving a life sentence at Nagpur jail for the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar. He now has to surrender before the Nagpur Central Prison on June 2. He was on parole from February 26 for his daughter Yogita’s wedding. The parole was extended to allow him to attend to his ailing wife. However, on May 22 he was directed by the bench to surrender at the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai as he was unable to travel to Nagpur due to the lockdown.

In a petition before the court on Friday, Gawli’s counsel said that as per the court directives, he went to Taloja jail on May 24 to surrender. However, the jail superintendent refused his entry.

The gangster was originally supposed to surrender on April 27, but following the national lockdown, his parole was extended on April 23 for seven days. On April 30, the parole was again extended by another week. Finally, the HC on May 17, directed Gawli to appear before the jail authorities with a period of seven days. Gawli again moved the HC for an extension till May 31. The court then granted him a further period of seven days to travel to Nagpur from Mumbai for surrendering.