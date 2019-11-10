Ghodbunder Road, Indira Nagar in Thane get extra 6mld water

mumbai

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 00:49 IST

Residents living at Ghodbunder Road and Indira Nagar have got some respite from water shortage.

Thane Municipal Corporation is supplying the areas additional water supply of 6 million litres per day (mld) from Shahad-Temghar Water Supply Authority (STEM). The STEM is supplying additional water since Diwali.

TMC said it is trying for 4mld more water from the same authority. The worst-affected were residents living on the outskirts such as Ghodbunder Road and parts of Wagale Estate, where there was no water supply for about 30 to 36 hours a week.

Most of the housing societies had to depend on tanker water.

The city receives 110 to 113 mld of water from STEM.

An officer from TMC water supply department said, “In October, the civic commissioner wrote to the STEM authorities, demanding 10mld more water. Just before Diwali, STEM agreed to supply 6mld. We are supplying the additional water to areas in Ghodbunder and Wagale Estate where the water supply is by STEM.”

He said the additional water has regularised the supply along Ghodbunder Road.

“We are able to supply sufficient water to most residential complexes along Ghodbunder Road. There might be some societies which are still not getting sufficient water. The STEM has also claimed that they will take stock and then decide if they can provide us 4mld more water,” the officer said.

Sagar Gajre, 35, a resident of Waghbil, is among those who had been facing insufficient water supply. “The additional water supply should be regular even in summer when the water crisis is at its peak. This summer we had to depend entirely on tanker water. TMC had told the court that it had sufficient water for Ghodbunder. The water did not reach us.”

The two major dams which supply water to Thane are the Barvi and Andra dams.

TMC has also demanded an additional water supply from Barvi dam after the capacity was increased. In 2016, Barvi dam’s water capacity was increased from 178mcm to 234mcm. It also has plans to increase the capacity to 340 mcm, but only after people near the dam are rehabilitated.

Thane residents have not benefitted from the additional water stock.

In July, TMC along with several other municipal corporations conducted a meeting with the Barvi authorities for additional supply. The authorities had agreed to increase the supply provided the corporation gives jobs to those displaced and bears 10% construction cost of the proposed Shahi and Kalu dam.

The water department said the discussion is still going on at the state level. “The irrigation department had sent us a proposal to provide jobs to 279 people for additional water supply. We can only hire as many people as per the posts approved by the state government. Our department has drafted a letter to the state two months ago, inquiring how many people were displaced by the project. Depending on the state’s reply, we can tell how many jobs we can provide,” said the official.