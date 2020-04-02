e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / GoAir extends rescheduling scheme to April 30 in view of lockdown

GoAir extends rescheduling scheme to April 30 in view of lockdown

mumbai Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

GoAir has extended the ‘Protect Your PNR’ scheme till April 30 in order to support passengers who are not willing to travel as a precautionary measure. “GoAir is extending the industry’s most generous ‘Protect Your PNR’ scheme till 30th April, 2020 wherein customers are eligible to reschedule their flight for the next one year, ie until 30th April 2021. This is truly providing peace of mind for one full year,” said GoAir spokesperson. Earlier, the scheme was valid till April 14, 2020.

top news
AIIMS coronavirus +ve doc’s wife infected, isolated, to deliver baby soon
AIIMS coronavirus +ve doc’s wife infected, isolated, to deliver baby soon
Imprison coronavirus lockdown violators, Centre tells states
Imprison coronavirus lockdown violators, Centre tells states
Covid-19: Locals pelt stones at healthcare workers in Indore
Covid-19: Locals pelt stones at healthcare workers in Indore
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news