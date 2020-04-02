GoAir extends rescheduling scheme to April 30 in view of lockdown

mumbai

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:15 IST

GoAir has extended the ‘Protect Your PNR’ scheme till April 30 in order to support passengers who are not willing to travel as a precautionary measure. “GoAir is extending the industry’s most generous ‘Protect Your PNR’ scheme till 30th April, 2020 wherein customers are eligible to reschedule their flight for the next one year, ie until 30th April 2021. This is truly providing peace of mind for one full year,” said GoAir spokesperson. Earlier, the scheme was valid till April 14, 2020.