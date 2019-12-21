Godrej baug now a ‘zero’ waste colony

mumbai

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 00:26 IST

Godrej Baug, a Parsi housing colony at Malabar Hill, has been awarded a certificate under the Swachh Bharat Mission for effectively reducing its waste by segregating and recycling it.

The colony, managed by the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP), has been composting its kitchen and floral waste while segregating recyclable materials like paper, metal, glass and e-waste and handing it over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The waste processing system has been working for the last two weeks.

Kersi Randeria, the trustee of BPP, said following this, they would now apply for property tax rebate that is given to housing complexes that reduce their waste. “We have had people from Raj Bhavan visiting us and they want to replicate a similar model there. Soon, we would see that happening as well,” said Randeria, who proposed the project.

Shehnaaz Khambatta from BPP said they were collecting around 90-110 kgs of wet waste from 500 houses of Godrej Baug on a daily basis, which generate 200 kgs of compost after 10 days. Three bins with a capacity of 600 litre have been installed to process the waste.

Additional municipal commissioner Prashant Gaikwad said the waste management project would be monitored for a year, following which the colony would get a 5% rebate in property tax.

A week ago, Infinity Towers Cooperative Housing Society at Malabar Hill became the first to bag a 5% rebate in property tax for waste management.