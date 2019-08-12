Goods train derails near Thane; glitch, blocks add to chaos

mumbai

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 01:50 IST

Railway commuters were inconvenienced on Sunday owing to the derailment of a goods train at Thane railway station, technical glitch on a local train on the trans-harbour line and maintenance blocks on the western and harbour lines.

Two wagons of a goods train derailed ahead of platform no. seven at Thane railway station at 1.47am on Sunday. The seventh and eighth wagons were rerailed by 5am, following which the train was removed from the tracks. Further, a technical failure on a local train, reported at 8.55am on Sunday, hit services towards Vashi and Panvel from Thane. Services on the trans harbour line were disrupted for 10 minutes and the Central Railway (CR) cancelled its scheduled maintenance block.

On CR’s harbour line, a maintenance block was undertaken between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Chunabhatti stations from 11.40am to 4.10pm. The Western Railway (WR) operated its maintenance block on the slow line, between Santacruz and Goregaon stations, from 10.35am to 3.35am on Sunday.

Mumbai-Pune trains to resume on August 16

Services on the Mumbai-Pune line continue to be stalled, owing to ongoing work such as construction of a wall to prevent boulder falls and removal of rocks on the track. Operations on the line will resume from August 16. AK Gupta, general manager, CR, inspected the ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala stations on Saturday afternoon. The zonal railways will first operate a goods train on the line to inspect rail strength.

