Trains to run between Goregaon and CSMT on Mumbai’s harbour line soon

Soon, harbour line commuters will able to take direct train to Goregaon from CSMT.

The Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) for western region has given nod to ply suburban trains at a speed of up to 100 kmph, after an inspection of the two newly laid tracks between Andheri and Goregaon railway stations on Tuesday.

“Sushil Chandra, commissioner railway safety, has given sanction for the new line and the permissible speed is 100kmph,” said Sanjay Singh, spokesperson of MRVC.

The new lines will ease the commute for lakhs of harbour line commuters, reducing the burden on Western railway (WR) that ferry more than 35 lakh passengers every day.

The project, undertaken as part of Mumbai Urban Transport Project-2, has been delayed by couple of years owing to several reasons.

The CRS safety approval will allow railway authorities to introduce suburban services on the extended lines. The extended corridor to Goregaon will have Jogeshwari and Ram Mandir stations. A senior official said that more services to Goregaon will also benefit commuters from Jogeshwari and Ram Mandir stations.

The CR had earlier planned to extend 23 services up to Goregoan, which are currently operated till Andheri. Of the 23 services, 18 are Panvel-Andheri services and five are CSMT-Andheri services, operated using WR trains.

Currently, there are 104 harbour line services up to Andheri, including 18 services between Panvel and Andheri. The CR spokesperson, however, did not disclose the fresh plan of extending suburban services till Goregaon.

“All the Andheri services will be extended to Goregaon after crew learning,”said Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson of Central railway.