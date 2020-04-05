Government makes mask mandatory to enter Mantralaya

mumbai

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:29 IST

Changing its protocol, the state government has decided to make mask compulsory for all the visitors to Mantralaya. In a statement issued on Sunday, the government said wearing mask is mandatory for entry at the state headquarters till further notice. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that like few other countries, India too needs to make masks mandatory at public places. Earlier, the government had been asserting that masks were not needed for people other than health workers.