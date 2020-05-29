Governor cuts down expenses of Raj Bhavan

mumbai

Updated: May 29, 2020 00:06 IST

In the wake of the financial crisis owing to lockdown restrictions, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday announced austerity measures to cut down expenses of Raj Bhavan and save 10-15% budget of the current financial year.

The governor has ordered that no new capital works will be undertaken at Raj Bhavan. “There will not be any new major construction or repair works at Raj Bhavan. Only ongoing works will be continued and completed,” said a statement issued by Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The Independence Day reception to be held every year on August 15 at Raj Bhavan in Pune has been cancelled. The governor has deferred any new recruitment at Raj Bhavan until further orders. He has also deferred purchase of a new car. Further, the practice of offering gifts or mementos to VVIPs has been discontinued until further order. Also, the practice of welcoming VIP visitors with bouquets has been stopped and guesthouse rooms in Raj Bhavan will not be decorated with vases and flower pots, the order stated.

The governor has directed to conduct meetings and interactions with vice-chancellors of all universities through video-conference to avoid expenses on travel.

The financial crisis has led the state government to declare a 67% cut in its spending on development works this fiscal year, in view of the estimated revenue losses of more than ₹40,000 crore in March and April 2020 owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.