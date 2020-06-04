e-paper
Mumbai News

Governor’s statement on final year exams worries students, colleges

mumbai Updated: Jun 04, 2020 17:56 IST
Students and colleges are confused after Governor and chancellor of state universities, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, released a statement against chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to cancel final year exams.

Many approached the government, demanding clarity on the status of examinations so that students’ psychological distress can be reduced.

“Everyone was relieved to hear the CM’s decision of promoting students without exams. At a time when Covid-19 cases are increasing by the minute, how can exams for lakhs of students be conducted without risking their lives?” said a senior professor from a suburban college. He added that such contradictory views and decisions by two government officials are causing stress to the students.

On May 31, Thackeray had said that all final year students will be promoted based on an aggregate of their performance in previous semesters. He added that if any student is not satisfied with the score, he or she can better their performance by appearing for exams in October-November.

Koshiyari, however, said that promoting students without exams will jeopardise their future and clarified that as the chancellor of universities, he has the higher authority in such matters.

Last month, state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant, in a Facebook live had said that while the state plans to hold final year exams in July, the same would be reconsidered if lockdown in the state is extended till June 30. With the Centre’s decision to extend lockdown till June end, students had assumed they won’t have to appear for exams.

“We have requested the CM to issue a government order upholding the state’s decision on May 31 and promote students on the basis of aggregate scores. This is keeping in mind the larger interest of all students and their well being,” said Siddarth Ingle from the Maharashtra Students Union (MASU). The request letter was sent to the CM office on Thursday.

