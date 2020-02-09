Govt staff booked four months after he sought bribe

mumbai

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:14 IST

A government employee was booked by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday, four months after he allegedly demanded bribe from the complainant for getting his work done. No arrests have been made in the case.

The accused, Hanumantrao Suryavanshi, 56, is a senior clerk attached with the office of additional collector and competent authority, Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) in Bandra, said ACB officers. “The complainant in the case undertakes liaison work for land related matters. He had undertaken work of a housing society based in Borivli for changing the name from Government of Maharashtra to the name of the society in the Property Act under the ULC Act,” read an ACB statement.

The complainant had approached the ACB on June 20 last year, when the accused allegedly demanded the bribe.

The ACB verified the case on October 4 last year. “During the verification, the accused was asking the complainant to pay bribe to superiors to get the job done,” said an ACB officer.

While there was no physical acceptance of bribe in the case, the ACB registered a case on Thursday under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.