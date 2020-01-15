Govt to spend ₹14cr on renovating bungalows

mumbai

Updated: Jan 15, 2020

Over a month after the state government took charge, the public works department (PWD) has started renovating cabins and bungalows of ministers at an estimated cost of ₹14 crore. The expense is likely to go up as more demands for renovations are coming in.

PWD — which is responsible for repairs and maintenance of government properties — recently issued work orders for the renovation of cabins at Mantralaya, and refurbishment of six bungalows at Malabar Hill.

These renovations include changes in seating arrangements and furniture, as well as change of interiors. The estimated cost of the internal changes of the cabins will be ₹18-19 lakh each. The department has also allotted work of refurbishment of six bungalows, at an estimated cost of ₹78 -₹96 lakh each.

According to PWD officials, the cost of cabin repairs or creation of new cabins is expected to go up further. “The bid is for 28 cabins that are under repairs or requiring changes in the interior. Almost all the cabins of 43 ministers will go through repair works once the ministers take charge and raise requisitions,” the official said.

Eyebrows in the corridors of power are being raised over the estimated costs. “The cabins in the main building were created in 2013-14 during the renovation of the building post the massive fire in 2012. Those in the annex building too, were in better condition as the ministers in the Fadnavis government had renovated them from time to time. The estimated cost stated in the tender document is the same (₹18-19 lakh) for each cabin, leading to doubts because all cabins cannot have similar requirements,” said another official.

The estimated cost of repairs of the Sagar Bungalow, allotted to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is ₹92.73 lakh; while Puratan Bungalow, allotted to industries minister Subhash Desai will be ₹96 lakh.

Renovations of other bungalows such as Shivgiri (₹83.37 lakh), Chitrakut (₹88.39 lakh), Muktagiri (₹95 lakh), Ajantha (₹70.59 lakh) are also being taken up.

“The work order has been given for the renovation of cabins and repairs of bungalows. The responsibility of the repairs and upkeep of the bungalows for 11 months will be with the contractors as per the bidding documents. There may be more tenders if requisition for repairs and renovations are raised,” said Sanjay Indurkar, executive engineer, Mumbai division.