Grades on mark sheet different from that on MU website: Students

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 00:02 IST

Several students and those who recently graduated from the University of Mumbai (MU) have complained of a discrepancy in the grades displayed on the varsity website and on their mark sheets. As a result, they claimed, they are losing out on employment and further education opportunities.

The issue was raised at the senate meeting held at university on Tuesday. Vinod Patil, director of board of examination, then assured the senate that he would look into the matter and ensure that the error is not repeated.

Neha Kulkarni, a graduate from the university’s Marathi department, told Hindustan Times that the grades on her mark sheet issued by the university’s examination department were different from her marks downloaded from the website.

As a result of this, Kulkarni, who completed her MA in September this year, has not been able to pursue further education. “I scored 56 marks in a subject in the second semester examination. When I accessed my results on the website, it said I had secured a B+ grade in the subject. However, when I got my mark sheet, it showed B grade in the subject. I have been running around to get this corrected,” said Kulkarni. According to university rules, any score between 55 and 65 converts to a B+ grade.

Another student, also from the Marathi department, said she has not been able to apply for a job because of similar errors. Sudhakar Tamboli, a senate member who had raised the issue, said that there were several such students who were facing the same problem. Tamboli, the governor’s nominee, demanded that the university look into each case and issue certificates after declaring results.